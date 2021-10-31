Abu Dhabi: The UAE on Sunday advised its citizens who are already in Lebanon to return as soon as possible.
The move comes a day after the UAE announced recalling its diplomats and banning citizens from traveling to Lebanon.
According to a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Emiratis in Lebanon need to return soon to the UAE due to the current developments in Lebanon.
On Saturday, the UAE announced recalling its diplomats in Beirut and banning its citizens from traveling to Lebanon in solidarity with Saudi Arabia in the backdrop of the unacceptable approach by some Lebanese officials against the Kingdom.