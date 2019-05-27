Dubai: The UAE Food Bank is distributing more than 120,000 iftar meals with the help of many sponsors and supporters this Ramadan.

Dawoud Al Hajri, vice-chairman of the Board of Trustees of the UAE Food Bank said the opening of five operational sites for UAE Food Bank (three in Dubai, and one each in Ras Al Khaimah and Ajman) helps contribute to the promotion of charity work.

Also this Ramadan, the UAE Food Bank is conducting a food donation drive in collaboration with Lacnor and Oasis in 12 hypermarkets over the weekends.

It has also increased the timing for its partnership with Careem to collect food donated to Food Bank fridges from 11am to 5pm, which last year was from 2pm to 5pm.