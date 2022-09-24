Abu Dhabi: A gas cylinder explosion caused a fire at a factory in Al Mafreq area of Abu Dhabi on Saturday.
No injuries were reported in the incident in the Abu Dhabi Industrial Zone.
Abu Dhabi police and civil defence authorities have successfully put out the blaze. A cooling operation is underway at the site.
Abu Dhabi Police operations centre had received a report about the fire. Police said the concerned teams will immediately start preliminary investigations into the incident.
Police urged the public to seek information only from official sources and avoid spreading or circulating false information.