Dubai: A Filipino worker has been declared as the winner of a talent hunt competition for UAE workers and has decided to spend the prize money for his brother’s medical treatment.
Jerry Balbin from the Philippines was crowned the ‘Camp ka Champ’ of Season 16. The nail biting grand finale took place at Nuzul accommodation, Jebel Ali, on Sunday.
With Dh50,000 prize money up for grabs, the first place winner walked away with a cash prize of Dh20,000 and the three runners up won Dh10,000 cash prize each.
Dream come true
Balbin, who works as a petrol filler in Fujairah, said: “I love singing and I still cannot believe that I have won the title and cash prize. It is like a dream come true. I will send this money back home for my elder brother’s medical support. More power to Western Union!”
For the first time in the history of the contest, the loved ones of the winner of the coveted title “Western Union Camp ka Champ” will be invited to Dubai, on an all-expense paid trip. Balbin expressed his wish to invite his parents to Dubai, to witness their hero being felicitated.
This season, all companies/camps welcomed the live auditions format — a big shift since the pandemic restrictions were lifted.
With over 1500 entries during the auditions (live and online) and quarter finals, with 24 contestants, the competition was stiff, the organisers said.