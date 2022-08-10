Abu Dhabi: The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) has launched a timely smart reporting system of the latest updates on the epidemiological situation of COVID-19 across the country. The system includes smart screens and sign boards and reports.
The move is part of Taáfi “Recovery” initiative launched in line with the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) and the Ministry of Health and Prevention.
The initiative aims to provide a healthy and safe work environment for Federal Government employees and customers alike, by monitoring and following up on the situation under COVID-19 in all ministries and federal entities.
The monitoring process is enhanced by linking the results of the Al Hosn application with the smart reporting system, which is one of the vital electronic human resources systems under the umbrella of the Federal Government’s HR Management Information System “Bayanati”.
The smart reporting system will show the classification of each federal body in terms of the rate of infected and vaccinated employees.
It will provided the HR departments with timely information about the rates of vaccination and infection, as well as the rates of those who received the booster shot and people in contact with infected patients.
The smart monitoring system helps track infected patients and those who are in contact with them on a daily basis within the work environment and identify areas witnessing the spread of the COVID-19 infection.