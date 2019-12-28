His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Image Credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, ADFD, announced today that it is providing $300 million (Dh1.1 billion) in development aid to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

The move comes following the directives of President President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and follow through of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

The Fund said in a statement, "The UAE leadership's decision reaffirms the commitment to standing alongside the brotherly leadership and people of Jordan, reflecting the nation's foreign policy that carries the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and continues under the leadership of President Sheikh Khalifa."