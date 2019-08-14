Exhibition was attended by members of local Arab and Muslim communities

Auckland: The UAE Embassy in New Zealand has organised the Emirati Culture and Heritage Council and Exhibition to highlight the UAE’s cultural traditions and the celebration of Eid Al Adha.

The exhibition was attended by members of local Arab and Muslim communities. It is part of the embassy’s participation in an Eid Al Adha event organised by the Muslim community in Auckland, in coordination with the New Zealand government and the Auckland municipality.

Saleh Ahmad Salem Al Zareem, UAE Ambassador to New Zealand, received local parliamentarians and officials, led by Micheal Wood, Member of Parliament and Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Minorities Affairs, as well as local people, members of the Muslim community and students.

He praised the organisation of the event, noting that it reflected the coexistence and tolerance of New Zealand and the Islamic world.