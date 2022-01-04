Dubai: An Asian employee of Dubai Municipality has been honoured for helping a pigeon fly again after it was drenched in the recent rains, the civic body tweeted on Tuesday.
The municipality’s director-general Dawoud Al Hajiri honoured Rahul Amin Siraj for his humanitarian act.
The municipality tweeted also shared a screenshot of an Instagram post by Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Gender Balance Council and Dubai Women Establishment, who said “Thank you for helping a baby pigeon” while using #Hero and #Respect as hashtags in reference to Siraj.