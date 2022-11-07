Dubai: Dubai Civil Defence teams successfully brought under control a fire that broke out on the facade of a high rise tower in Downtown Dubai early morning on Monday.
All residents were safely evacuated, and there were no injuries or casualties.
Dubai Civil Defence teams arrived at the scene at 8 Boulevard Walk five minutes after the Operations Room was alerted of the fire at 3:11am on Monday, November 7.
Firefighting teams worked to swiftly put out the medium-intensity blaze, which affected the tower’s facade. The field commander confirmed at 4:52am that the fire had been brought under control. At 6:08am, the field commander’s signal declared that the operations were completely over and that the site would be handed over to the authorities concerned to take the necessary action.
Civil Defence data shows that the incidents of fires in Dubai highrises (8 floors and above) are down 5.48 per cent this year, from 73 in the first three quarters of 2021 to 69 in the corresponding period of 2022. A Dubai Civil Defence spokesperson confirmed that Dubai highrises comply with strict structural and fire safety standards that conform to international codes and regulations.
Care for residents
A spokesperson for property developer Emaar said: “We can confirm that a fire broke out at 8 Boulevard Walk early morning today [Monday, November 7]. The situation was contained with the support of the government authorities concerned, and no casualties were reported. Emaar adheres to strict protocols and regulations. We take the health and safety of our residents very seriously and are working with the authorities concerned to investigate the incident. Emaar is also working with residents impacted by the incident to ensure they are being taken care of.”