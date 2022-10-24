Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department on Monday announced the launchof a digital marriage contracts service called ‘Mubarak Afrahkoum’.
The process only takes four steps, starting with logging into the department’s website with a digital identity, filling in the data, paying the fee after approval, and booking the date for the marriage contract. The contract can be signed remotely or in the presence of the authorised person. The customer then receives the digital marriage contract.
The service customers’ data is submitted and verified through a digital identity.
One of the most important features of the service, the department said, is the availability of a copy of a digital marriage contract at any time.