Abu Dhabi: The UAE has rebuffed Qatar’s allegations that there are safety issues with its Barakah nuclear power plant.
"The UAE is committed to the highest standards of nuclear safety, security and non-proliferation," Ambassador Hamad Al Kaabi, UAE Permanent Representative to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said.
The UAE’s nuclear programme adheres to IAEA’s safety standards and the best international standards.
“Barakah uses the third generation of the advanced nuclear power reactors, and is composed of four modern Korean designed units enjoying high safety standards,” Al Kaabi said.
Barakah Nuclear Power Plant
The $24.4b Barakah Nuclear Power Plant is located in the Al Dhafra Region of the emirate Abu Dhabi, approximately 53 km west-southwest of the city of Ruwais. The Plant's four APR1400 design nuclear reactors will supply up to 25 per cent of the UAE's electricity needs once fully operational.