UAE rebuffs Qatar’s allegations that there are safety issues with Barakah nuclear plant

Barakah nuclear plant (File picture)

Abu Dhabi: The UAE has rebuffed Qatar’s allegations that there are safety issues with its Barakah nuclear power plant.

"The UAE is committed to the highest standards of nuclear safety, security and non-proliferation," Ambassador Hamad Al Kaabi, UAE Permanent Representative to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said.

The UAE’s nuclear programme adheres to IAEA’s safety standards and the best international standards.

“Barakah uses the third generation of the advanced nuclear power reactors, and is composed of four modern Korean designed units enjoying high safety standards,” Al Kaabi said.

Barakah Nuclear Power Plant