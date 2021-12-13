Dubai: In a step to minimise the gap between the UAE’s public and private sectors, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation on Monday announced a decree that unifies the working systems.
As of February 2, 2022, employees in both sectors will get similar leaves and work models, including flexible, part-time and temporary work.
Under the new Federal Decree Law no. 47 of 2021, employees in both sectors will get the same end-of-service benefits.
Last Tuesday, the UAE government announced federal government departments would switch to a four-and-half-day week from January 1, 2022.
More to follow