Abu Dhabi: The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) on Saturday said a rumour circulating over social media about deaths of five members of a family due to COVID-19 was fake news.
“The National Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Authority has denied the validity of reports circulated on television and social media regarding the death of five members of one family as a result of Covid-19,” the NCEMA tweeted.
“The matter has now been referred to the Federal Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Prosecution to take the necessary legal measures in coordination with the authorities concerned,” it said in another tweet.
Some newspapers (not Gulf News) have reported the death of five members of an Emirati family from COVID-19. The authority denied the news which was based on a social media post.