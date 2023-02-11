Dubai: The Community Development Authority (CDA) in Dubai has announced a deadline for license renewal by professionals working in the social sector, including social workers, psychologists, and special education teachers.
All professionals working in the social sector must renew their license at least 60 days before it expires, the CDA said on social media.
As per the CDA rules, all professionals working in the private sector, who wish to provide community-based care services in the emirate of Dubai, must apply for a two-year renewable license issued by the authority.
Who must have CDA license?
According to the CDA, the following categories of professionals must obtain license to provide community-based care services: Social worker, social counsellor, social therapist, behavioural analyst, assistant behavioural analyst, psychologist, assistant psychologist, special education teacher and learning support teacher.
CDA took to social media recently and stated that their licenses should be renewed at least 60 days before expiry.
The forms needed to renew the license include license renewal application form, a form showing completion of continuing professional education hours and work continuity form, CDA’s tweet added.
Ensuring social welfare
The Licensing and Monitoring Sector at CDA is responsible for implementing and managing a social development system by regulating and licensing all social service providers in Dubai. It is also accountable for conducting regular inspections and overseeing the issuance of licenses to social service providers in Dubai.
The CDA said it aims to manage a well-developed system ensuring social welfare and quality services for the general public through its comprehensive licensing and regulation services and its quality improvement initiatives.