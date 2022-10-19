Dubai: Dubai Police on Wednesday announced the launch of a new version of its smart app with seven new features, in addition to the 70 existing services.

The app, which uses the latest programming languages and artificial intelligence, supports seven languages: Arabic, English, Russian, German, Chinese, French, and Spanish.

The announcement came during a press conference held at the Innovation Centre in the presence of Major General Khalid Nasser Al Razooqi, Director of the General Department of Artificial Intelligence at Dubai Police.

Also present were Lieutenant Colonel Ali Abdullah Al Naqbi, Head of Maritime Rescue Department at Ports Police Station; Lieutenant Colonel Ali Muhammad Al Matroushi, Director of the Child and Women Protection at the General Department of Human Rights; Lieutenant Colonel Ali Muhammad Abdul Qadir Ahli, Acting Director of the Command and Control Centre in the General Department of Operations; Hessa Al Bolshoi, Director of the Smart Applications Department at the General Department of Artificial Intelligence, and other officers and media personnel.

Maj Gen Al Razooqi said the app has consecutively won six awards as the Best Government Service and ranked first in the Hamadan Bin Mohammad Programme for Government Services.

4 million downloads

He added that the app has been downloaded by 4,038,000 users and processed 2,171,432 transactions over the last three years.

“The significant number of downloads and transactions reflect the force’s keenness to excel in providing the best services and features to facilitate the process for the customers,” Maj Gen Al Razooqi.

New features

Al Bolshoi said the app includes a ‘Dashboard’ that contains personal information, e-cards, and all transactions offered to the customer, in addition to statistics showing the usage percentage of services and traffic violations.

“The latest update to the smart app features several services that provide an exceptional customer experience. To make the login process more accessible, customers can now sign in to the Dubai Police app using the face recognition feature,” she added.

Crash detection

The director of the Smart Applications Department also said the app had been developed to detect severe accidents, such as a car collisions, and send out a distress signal (SOS) in case of a severe traffic accident without human intervention.

“It also includes a new feature that notifies users of temporary street closures and major traffic accidents. When a major accident that calls for a temporary road closure is reported to the Command and Control Room or police patrols, road users will be notified via the Dubai Police app so they can seek alternative routes and avoid congestions.”

Assistance for women and children

Al Bolshoi said the app includes new characteristics to protect women and children and support all vulnerable groups. This feature allows them to request assistance in emergencies, anytime and anywhere.

Support for the visually-impaired

“The Dubai Police’s updated smart app includes a feature for visually impaired people to enable them to request assistance and submit complaints and suggestions. It also contains a reading camera for blind people, which processes captured images,” Al Bolshoi added.

'Police Eye'

During the conference, the General Department of Artificial Intelligence presented several essential services, including Police Eye, that aim to engage the public members to combat crime by report violations. Samer Al Khajah, Head of the Programmes Section at the General Department of Artificial Intelligence, said the public reported 4,963 violations since 2020.

“Police Eye allows people to report any violations, including disturbance, brawls, alcohol or drugs trafficking or addiction, antisocial behaviour, or suspicious activities that may subject offenders to legal liabilities,” he added.

'Sail Safely'

Al Khajah said the ‘Sail Safely’ service can track a cruise’s journey; warn users about any delays during the trip; identify hazards; send distress requests directly to the Dubai Police; facilitate rapid emergency response; determine the location of those in distress as well as the type and degree of distress severity.