UAE citizens in Italy urged to be cautions and follow instruction issued by authorities

File picture: People walk on catwalks set up on the occasion of a high tide, in a flooded Venice, Italy Image Credit: AP

Milano: The UAE consulate in Milan advised Emiratis currently present in Italy to take extra caution and follow safety instructions issued by the local Italian authorities due to bad weather conditions and rising water levels in the city of Venice.

The consulate called on Emiratis to get in touch directly in case of any emergency on 393356584064+ or through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation’s contact center on 80044444 and to register in Twajudi service.

Exceptionally high tidal waters returned to Venice on Friday, prompting the mayor to close the iconic St. Mark's Square and call for donations to repair the Italian lagoon city just three days after it experienced its worst flooding in 50 years.

The high tide peaked at 1.54 meters (5 feet) above sea level just before noon on Friday, flooding most of the historic center.

Mayor Luigi Brugnaro told reporters he was forced to ask police to block off St. Mark's Square, which was covered in knee-high water. Even as the water started to subside, workers in high boots began removing the platforms used by the public to cross the square without getting wet.