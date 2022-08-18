Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), highlighted the keenness of the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to promote universal humanitarian principles aimed at supporting and helping people and ensuring their happiness and human rights.
In his statement on World Humanitarian Day, which falls on August 19, Sheikh Hamdan said the UAE has consolidated its humanitarian efforts and developmental initiatives worldwide due to the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.
“The UAE’s relevant achievements have enhanced its stature and added to its responsibility to perform its key role in improving quality of life and mitigating risks for vulnerable people,” he added.
Ongoing initiatives
Sheikh Hamdan also highlighted the country’s ongoing initiatives to address the effects of poverty, hunger, diseases, pandemics, malnutrition and climate change, in addition to its efforts to ease the suffering of people in developing countries.
He noted celebrating World Humanitarian Day this year coincides with the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that the country has exerted significant efforts over the past years to address the pandemic’s repercussions in a number of countries.
“The way that the UAE addressed the pandemic’s repercussions confirms that it has successful and practical solutions for times of crises and emergencies, due to the proactive plans and strategies established as part of a comprehensive vision,” said Sheikh Hamdan.
“The current crises, conflicts and natural disasters taking place in various regions have challenged humanitarian and relief organisations, which require hard work and solid cooperation to help those affected in these areas,” he added.
Continued solidarity
Sheikh Hamdan called on those concerned to encourage solidarity among regional and international organisations operating in this field, as well as to promote the principles of humanitarian partnership to address major challenges facing communities.
Sheikh Hamdan also exhorted the international community to exert greater efforts to support vulnerable communities and lauded the efforts of volunteers and humanitarian workers, most notably those affiliated with Emirates Red Crescent, commending their loyalty and devotion.
Spotlight on volunteers
Established by the United Nations (UN) General Assembly in 2009, the purpose of marking World Humanitarian Day (WHD) is to put the spotlight on the “thousands of volunteers, professionals and crisis-affected people who deliver urgent health care, shelter, food, protection, water and more to people in need.”