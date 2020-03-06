Image Credit: Gulf News

The UAE Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced on Thursday a new case of coronavirus in a 17-year-old Emirati student.

He is not showing any symptoms and he is currently receiving the necessary health care.

The Ministry of Health and Community Protection, in coordination with the official health authorities and educationalinstitutions, was quick to take immediate precautions, including isolating the patient, as well as suspending studies at the school from the moment the case was monitored.

Competent staff went to the school building to carry out the necessary sterilization operations for all school facilities and surroundings.

The Ministry is currently conducting checks and procedures for all those who came into contact with the patient to ensure their safety and that of the community around them, according to the approved preparedness plans.