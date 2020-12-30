Dubai: The UAE has strongly condemned the cowardly terrorist attack on Yemen’s Aden airport, shortly after the arrival of the newly formed government tasked with implementing the Riyadh Agreement.
“The attempts to target the Riyadh Agreement by targeting the new Yemeni government is nothing but an evil act that seeks to undermine the chances of security and stability in Yemen and the region,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said in a statement today.
The ministry underlined the need to counter subversive attempts with vigilance and resolve.
“The UAE voices its strong condemnation and its permanent and full rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilising security and stability, in contradiction to all religious and human values and principles,” the statement said.
The ministry emphasised that the continuation of such attacks illustrates the nature of the threat posed by the Houthi militias and their ongoing endeavour to undermine security and stability in the region.
It also said that the Saudi Arabia-led coalition will continue to support the Yemeni people and do whatever would contribute to its stability and security.