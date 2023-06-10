Dubai: A prayer meet was held in Dubai on June 8 for S.P. Hinduja, an Indian-origin British billionaire who died in London on May 17. He was 87.
At the commemoration event in Dubai, attended by 400 people from all walks of life, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, paid tributes to the late chairman of the Hinduja Group, describing him as a businessman with a sharp acumen, and as a friendly person who valued relationships, while praising his achievements that led to the growth of the Hinduja Group as a transnational business conglomerate with roots across the world and in the UAE.
“S.P. will be missed... We all continue to be inspired by his life and ideals. I greatly admired his wisdom and generosity, and I continue to marvel at all that was accomplished by him,” Sheikh Nahyan said.
The event held in the presence of the Hinduja brothers – Ashok Hinduja and Prakash Hinduja, along with family members – and attended by business leaders in the UAE. Those who shared their memories of S.P. Hinduja included Yusuf Ali MA, Lulu Group MD and Chairman; Ram Buxani, Group Chairman, ITL Cosmos; Vasu Shroff, Chairman of Regal Group; Essam Al Tamimi, Chairman, Al Tamimi and Co; among others.
Swami Brahma Vihari from BAPS, UAE, said: “He was the man of the moment; philanthropy was part of his life.”
Messages from spiritual leaders such as Sadhguru, Swami Chidanand Saraswati, and Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati were also played on the occasion. Singers Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Kailash Kher and Anup Jalota paid their tributes with devotional songs.
The Hinduja family has received condolence letters from royalty, presidents, prime ministers, spiritual and business leaders, global artists, cultural icons and associates.