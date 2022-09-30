UAE celebrates resilience, achievements of senior citizens on International Day of Older Persons

Abu Dhabi: The UAE is celebrating the International Day of Older Persons, marked globally on October 1, in order to support and appreciate the country’s senior citizens, the Ministry of Community Development (MOCD) said on Friday.
In a statement, the MOCD said care of senior citizens is embodied in the UAE’s National Policy for Senior Citizens, and within the framework of Federal Law on the Rights of Senior Citizens.
The United Nation’s theme of for the occasion this year — Older Persons in a Changing World — highlights the resilience and contributions of older men and women, especially in the face of a pandemic that has exacerbated existing inequalities.
The Senior Citizens’ Happiness Centre in Ajman has organised several activities for the elderly, including a session that reviews the most important achievements and challenges faced by senior citizens during the past three years. The authority also stressed the ways in which community members can benefit from the experiences and values of senior citizens.
The Centre will also offer a range of health workshops and entertainment for senior citizens. One session will highlight the risks of hypertension, while another will focus on the need for correct posture. A bukhoor making workshop will also discuss the benefits and specialities of traditional incense burning.
The Centre will also visit the home of a senior citizen who has helped the preservation of Emirati heritage and culture.