Dubai: Eid Al Fitr celebrations kicked off early this morning as scores of worshippers offered the Eid prayer at mosques and prayer grounds with each other nationwide.
Residents could be seen exchanging Eid greetings across mosques before heading home for their first breakfast after a month of fasting during Ramadan.
Twice as nice
UAE residents are celebrating a doubly joyous Eid as it is the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began more than two years ago, that venues and events are back to 100 per cent capacity. Wearing masks outdoors has also been made optional.
Workers and students in the country are enjoying up to nine days off for the Eid break, allowing for more leisure and family time. Some residents have planned staycations in different emirates while others are travelling overseas for a short Eid holiday.
Restaurants and stores across the UAE are offering their Eid specials, attracting customers far and wide. Other popular destinations are parks and beaches, as families and friends take advantage of the mild evenings.
Police nationwide have stepped up patrols to facilitate the flow of vehicles around busy venues, while authorities have sent out reminders to enjoy Eid safely, while following all the latest government advisory related to COVID-19.