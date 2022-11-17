Abu Dhabi: The UAE Cabinet has approved December 1 to 3 as the public holidays to mark the Commemoration Day and the 51st National Day.
The holidays will begin on Thursday, December 1. Work will resume on Monday, December 5.
Holidays begin on December 1, work resumes on December 5
Abu Dhabi: The UAE Cabinet has approved December 1 to 3 as the public holidays to mark the Commemoration Day and the 51st National Day.
The holidays will begin on Thursday, December 1. Work will resume on Monday, December 5.