UAE begins Phase III of CBRN investigations programme

Focus on forensic readiness and prosecutable case development

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
The UAE Federal Public Prosecution has announced the launch of preparatory activities for Phase III of a regional specialised programme on Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) criminal investigations.

The initiative forms part of an institutional framework aimed at strengthening national and regional preparedness, while enhancing investigative and prosecutorial mechanisms in line with internationally recognised standards.

Phase III marks an advanced stage in the capacity-building pathway, shifting focus from theoretical foundations to practical implementation. The phase prioritises the development of integrated, prosecutable CBRN case files, supported by forensic evidence and aligned with judicial procedures.

The continuation of the programme reflects the Federal Public Prosecution’s strategic commitment to strengthening institutional readiness in handling high-risk CBRN cases. This is being achieved through specialised training programmes, enhanced national coordination, and sustained international partnerships that support the criminal justice system.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
