UAE begins Phase III of CBRN investigations programme

Focus on forensic readiness and prosecutable case development
The UAE Federal Public Prosecution has announced the launch of preparatory activities for Phase III of a regional specialised programme on Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) criminal investigations.
The initiative forms part of an institutional framework aimed at strengthening national and regional preparedness, while enhancing investigative and prosecutorial mechanisms in line with internationally recognised standards.
Phase III marks an advanced stage in the capacity-building pathway, shifting focus from theoretical foundations to practical implementation. The phase prioritises the development of integrated, prosecutable CBRN case files, supported by forensic evidence and aligned with judicial procedures.
The continuation of the programme reflects the Federal Public Prosecution’s strategic commitment to strengthening institutional readiness in handling high-risk CBRN cases. This is being achieved through specialised training programmes, enhanced national coordination, and sustained international partnerships that support the criminal justice system.
