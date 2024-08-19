The forum’s theme, ‘Agile Governments... Innovative Communication’, will highlight the role of effective communication in driving change.

‘The Kid Who Climbed Everest’

On day one of the forum, Bear Grylls will share his journey from an adventurer and survivalist to an entrepreneur. Having scaled the world’s highest peaks, survived one of the highest ever falls, and braved the harshest environments, Grylls will take the stage to share to the forum audience how he transformed his passion for adventure into a force for inspiring change around the world.

As the author of ‘The Kid Who Climbed Everest’, Grylls will recount his transformation from a young boy with dreams of conquering Everest to becoming a globally influential figure. He will delve into his motivations for writing children’s books and discuss how his adventures align with governmental messages and promote adventure tourism.

In his talk, ‘The adventurer who invests in thrilling journeys,’ Grylls will shine light on transforming passion into a source of inspiration for others and valuable lessons from his adventurous experiences that can be applied to the business world.

Refugee girl takes to the skies

On day two, Captain Maya Ghazal, the Syrian girl who became the first refugee to earn a commercial pilot’s licence, will recollect her journey from being a refugee to a trailblazer. Among the four to six per cent of female pilots globally, Ghazal is a UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador and is a recipient of ‘The Diana Award’.

Ghazal will highlight the role of traditional and social media in spreading her advocacy for refugees, strategies for creating supportive environments for talented refugees, and the importance of leveraging refugee talents in host communities.

‘Kindness is Cool’

Zachery Dereniowski, the global Canadian star renowned for his humanitarian content on social media, has inspired over 30 million followers with his impactful videos on mental health, kindness, and charity, amassing over 10 billion views. On day two of IGCF 2024, Dereniowski will share his experiences transforming fame into a sustainable positive impact that benefits others.