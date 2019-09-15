The couple's other child - three-year-old Haniya - is in hospital fighting for her life

The three-year-old is in critical condition Image Credit: Social media

Dubai: An Indian toddler from Dubai is fighting for her life after a car accident in Oman claimed the life of her parents and eight-month-old brother on Friday.

Ghousulla Azmathulla Khan, 30, his 29-year-old wife, Ayesha Siddiqua, and their eight-month-old son Hamza Khan died on the spot, while their three-year-old daughter, Haniya Siddiqua, suffered severe head injuries when their car crashed into another vehicle on their way back to Dubai from Salalah, the Indian Consulate in Dubai said.

Times of Oman reported six fatalities in the accident quoting the Royal Oman Police.

“The accident occurred when a vehicle overturned and collided with another vehicle, and the subsequent collision resulted in the deaths of three citizens from the first vehicle and three expatriates who were in the second vehicle,” the newspaper quoted an unnamed ROP official as saying.

The bodies of the deceased Indians were flown to their hometown in Hyderabad from Muscat this morning, the Indian Consulate in Dubai said.

“We have been in touch with the company where he was employed as well as the relatives of the family and our mission, the Indian Embassy in Muscat,” Consul General of India in Dubai, Vipul told Gulf News on Sunday morning.

“The mortal remains were flown to Hyderabad from Muscat this morning. The girl is critical and our embassy is giving all help. We are in touch with the company [of Khan] for the final settlement of benefits, etc.”