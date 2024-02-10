Abu Dhabi: G42, the leading UAE-based technology group, announced its role as the (artificial intelligence) AI headliner and Leading Partner at this year’s World Governments Summit in Dubai, to be held from February 12 to 14.

G42 and its portfolio companies will engage in conversations alongside international leaders about the future of AI and its role on a global scale.

The annual Summit convenes governments, international organisations and business leaders to identify ways to propel international cooperation and transform governments via innovation and technological advancements. G42 and its portfolio companies are, the group said, “uniquely positioned” to engage in these conversations given their cross-industry expertise and specialised AI applications that can be adopted by decision-makers worldwide.

The Summit this year will discuss the theme of ‘Shaping Future Governments’, where political leaders, international organisations, and private sector entities from around the globe will identify solutions for current and future social, economic, political challenges. G42 said it will “drive the conversation”, with executives from its ecosystem participating in discussions focused on responsible AI, healthcare advancements, the future of mobility, scientific discoveries, and government services.

Peng Xiao, G42 Group CEO, said: “Every year, the World Governments Summit brings together the world’s most eminent thought leaders and officials to bolster international cooperation to power meaningful change. As a global leader in AI innovation, G42, along with our portfolio companies, is proud to play a prominent role in this year’s Summit as we collectively discuss ways to propel humanity forward through disruptive technologies.”

Attending G42 executives and the discussions they are part of include:

• Peng Xiao, Group CEO, G42, will talk about the role of AI in shaping the global economic landscape.

• Talal Al Kaissi, EVP, Chief Product and Global Partnerships Officer, Core42, will be discussing how to develop responsible AI for nations.

• Hassan Jasem Al Nowais, Managing Director and Group CEO, M42, will talk about how to revolutionise health through technology and how to drive healthcare innovation through strategic partnerships.

• Hasan Al Hosani, Managing Director, Bayanat, will engage in conversations about the future of mobility and the role geospatial intelligence plays in creating safer cities and communities.

• Dr Andrew Jackson, EVP, Chief AI Officer, Core42, will delve into the latest AI advancements and applications.

• Thomas Pramotedham, CEO, Presight, will be speaking about optimising government efficiency with big data analytics and GenAI.