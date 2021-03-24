Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Image Credit: WAM

Dubai: Expatriates living in the UAE are mourning the death of Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and UAE Minister of Finance and Industry. In a heartfelt condolence, these expats expressed their sorrow following the demise of the late deputy ruler of Dubai.

Sherif Beshara, Grouo CEO Mohammad and Obaid Al Mulla Group and CEO Almulla Group

Sherif Beshara “The UAE has lost one of its sons of the soil with the passing away of Shaikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Minister of Finance, and the country's longest serving minister. His guidance and acumen played a significant role in helping Dubai establish its mark on the regional and global stage.

A leader who was defined by vision, compassion and progressive values, Shaikh Hamdan’s emphasis on education and innovation as the building blocks of development led to lasting transformations in Dubai’s fields of higher education and research, particularly with regard to medical research. His contributions to the growth of industry and economy, the public sector, and intellectual resource-building, played a significant role in the emirate’s modernization.

Shaikh Hamdan embodied the nobility of Emirati philanthropy and his efforts have enabled millions across the world to receive help in medical, humanitarian and infrastructure areas. The nation mourns this irreparable loss.”

Dr Azad Moopen

Dr Azad Moopen, founder chairman and managing director, Aster DM Healthcare said: “We are deeply saddened by the demise of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Being UAE’s first Minister of Finance and Industry, Sheikh Hamdan played a pivotal role in building the country’s economy with a strong foundation on which the glorious future is being built. Our deepest condolences to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; all the members of the Royal Family, the Rulers of the Emirates, the government and all the people of UAE. The legacy of this magnanimous leader will always be remembered. May God bless his soul.”

Dominic Wright

British expat Dominic Wright, co-founder of Generation 3D, said: “Firstly, I would like to express my deepest condolences to the family of Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum for this immeasurable loss. Sheikh Hamdan was without a doubt one of the premier leaders of Dubai and of the UAE. He afforded people and specifically entrepreneurs the chance at a better life and to serve a community and country truly like no other. Through his leadership and vision, entrepreneurs like myself have had the perfect platform to build and create businesses that are innovative and provide long lasting change both in the UAE and on the global stage. Sheikh Hamdan’s legacy will live on through all of us. It is our duty to honour him by continuing to build and improve this great city so many of us are blessed to call home.”

Vasu Shroff

Prominent Indian businessman, Vasu Shroff, chairman of the Regal group of companies, said the tragic demise of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum marks the end of an era in UAE’s history. “A man of letters, passionate about the progress of his country, the late leader always welcomed expatriates with open arms in UAE. The Indian diaspora particularly is indebted to him for the friendship and hospitality that he extended to us. His encouragement to businesses and industry in the UAE gave all fledgling businessmen the incentive and impetus they required to flourish. His contribution to the cause of medical research is legendary. The UAE has lost a true son of the soil and we residents have lost a compassionate ally. I extend my sincere and heartfelt condolences to the grieving family and the nation,” he said.

Sunny Varkey

Sunny Varkey, founder and chairman, GEMS Education, also expressed his deepest sorrow following the demise of the late deputy ruler. “I am deeply saddened by the passing of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum. On behalf of my family, the Varkey Foundation and all at GEMS Education, I extend heartfelt condolences to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and all family members. May God grant them strength and solace during this difficult time and may Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid’s soul rest in peace.”

Dr Faisel Ikram

Dr Faisel Ikram, president of the Pakistani Association in Dubai, said the community extends its heartfelt condolences to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai on the sad demise of his brother, Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum. May Allah grant the departed soul the highest place in Jannah and give the nation the patience to overcome the irreplaceable loss.

Dimitri Papakonstantinou

South African expat, Dimitri Papakonstantinou 46, managing director at Al Shafar Interiors, said: Late Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum helped in shaping the emirate over the years. Dubai has developed into a leading city in the world as a result of the vision of its leadership. The late Sheikh Hamdan also set an example on a human level through his philanthropic work over the years. May he rest in peace.”

Kamal Vachani

Indian businessman Kamal Vachani, group director of Al Maya Group, said he was deeply saddened to hear the passing away of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum. “My sincere condolences to his immediate family, the esteemed Al Maktoum family, and the people of the UAE at this time of great sadness. Sheikh Hamdan’s services to the nation are invaluable and immense. May his soul Rest in Peace! My thoughts and prayers are with his whole family and the people of the UAE. He will be truly missed and he will live forever in our hearts and minds,” he said.

Laurent Guitart

French expat Laurent Guitart, CEO of Convenience Arabia LLC, said: “It is with great sadness that we learnt of the death of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who had served his country with distinction. On behalf of the Convenience Arabia LLC team, we wish to convey to Sheikh Hamdan’s family our deepest sympathy at this sad time.”

Lalit Karani

For Indian expat Lalit Karani, chairman, Mercantile Hindu Community of Thatta (Sindh), the death of Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum has been a big blow. He said: “I had the privilege to attend Sheikh Hamdan’s wedding where the Indian community had a special sitting arrangement. The Indian community always had the opportunity to reach him for community issues like our temple affairs or trade matters. We were fortunate to have his full support. He always reassured us that he would help our community as much as possible. He will be in our heart and we are praying for his soul to Rest in Peace.”

Ramesh Shukla shows some of the pictures to Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid. Image Credit: Supplied

Another prominent Indian expat, Ramesh Shukla, UAE photograph chronicler, historian and artist who knew him well, commented: “I am finding it difficult to believe that my beloved Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum is no more. He was a father figure to me, a great patron of art and culture. In the early 1970s, I was a regular visitor to his majlis. He had a massive vision and lofty designs for the UAE. He was instrumental in getting many of my photographs displayed at Dubai Municipality. He commissioned many paintings of mine. He cared for me and anyone who was talented. I am unable to accept his demise and am truly heartbroken. He was an outstanding statesman and a great human being.”

Rania Masri

Jordanian-Canadian expat Rania Masri who is working for Chalhoub Group, a retail, distribution and marketing services partner in luxury based in UAE in a senior position said the late ruler was a great visionary and generous leader who’s legacy will not be forgotten. “He was always looking ahead and bringing innovation and education forward to grow and benefit the generations to come in the UAE ‘Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un’. We hope the foundations he has built in all industries from shipping to financial and education will be taken forward by the future generation that he has helped to empower and support through many of his educational projects and scholarships.”

Nader H Adam Ali

Yemeni expatriate Nader H Adam Ali, director, Swiss Arabian Perfumes Group, said that for someone who grew up in the UAE, the death of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum has come as a blow. “My family came from Yemen and the UAE has been home to me for 46 years now. We are indebted to the incredible leadership of this country, of which late Sheikh Hamdan was an integral part of. May his legacy live on and prosper,” he said.

Deepak Bhatia

Deepak Bhatia, managing director, Uncle’s Shop, Dubai, said in his condolence message: “Deeply saddened and shocked with the news of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid passing away. I shared a close relationship with him even as a child, when I used to visit his majlis with my father. He was a man who was always ready to help anyone. He has been one of the most important and crucial personalities since the UAE Cabinet was formed in 1971. We will cherish all the fond memories we have of him always. The nation today has lost a true leader who will be loved and remembered by us and the people of the UAE.”

Esam Al Mazroei, vice-chairman of Bahri and Mazroei Group, said: “My heartfelt condolences to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, his family, Dubai and the entire UAE upon the passing of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum. He was a man who had countless achievements in this country. He showed his love and compassion for the people of his great nation. It is indeed a loss for the nation, where he initiated a stronger system for the public sector organisations that would continue benefitting all residents and the generations to come in future.”

Yusuff Ali MA

In his condolence message, Yusuff Ali MA, CMD of LuLu Group, said: “Deeply saddened and pained to hear the untimely demise of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum. He was a visionary with a very humanitarian approach, who was one of the key architects of modern Dubai and loved by all. I pray Almighty Allah grant Maghfirah and Jannah to him and provide strength to His Highness the Ruler of Dubai, the Crown Prince of Dubai and other Royal Family Members and the people of UAE to bear this irreparable loss.”

Paras Shahdadpuri

Paras Shahdadpuri, chairman, Nikai Group of Companies, said: “With the passing away of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum we have lost a UAE leader of global stature. Sheikh Hamdan had a great affinity with the Indian community which he lauded as making a great contribution to the UAE economy. We at Indian Business and Professional Council have been meeting him at least twice a year and he exhibited exceptional warmth towards us. In his demise we all have lost a tall leader. Our sincerest and heartfelt condolences to the Royal families of UAE. May Allah rest his soul in peace.”

Shamlal Ahamed, Managing Director – International Operation of Malabar Gold & Diamonds: "With great sorrow, we the Malabar family mourns and offers condolences on the sad demise of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Minister of Finance and Deputy Ruler of Dubai."