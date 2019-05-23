All banks will be closed during this public holiday

Dubai - UAE bank sector holiday for Eid Al Fitr has been announced on Thursday to start on Ramdan 29 and the first three days of Shawwal, work accordingly will resume on the fourth of Shawwal.

Shawal to begin on June 4 or 5. The banks will be closed from June 3-6 accordingly.

The UAE Cabinet had previously announced in March that the same number of holidays will be granted to the public and private sector.

The decree was issued with the aim to achieve a balance between the two sectors and to support the national economy in its various fields.