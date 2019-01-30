Dubai: HP and UAE authorities conducted a number of operations throughout 2018, to disrupt the counterfeit trade of HP branded cartridges in UAE and around the world. From July through December 2018, UAE officials raided a number of clandestine workshops and private residences in the emirates of Abu Dhabi and Dubai, where significant volumes of illicit, HP-branded products were concealed. Over 450,000 illicit items were seized, and the criminal rings — who were both assembling and distributing the goods — were seriously disrupted.
Counterfeiting is a crime. For users, such imitations can cause a multitude of problems that can cause performance and reliability issues. Should your printer break because of using counterfeit printer ink or toner, you could also have issues with your manufacturer’s warranty becoming not applicable.
In contrast, original HP products are designed to meet HP’s quality and reliability standards, based on a long history of inventing and testing. Original HP LaserJet and HP inkjet cartridges, unlike counterfeits, benefit from superior performance and consistent results. Across EMEA over the last five years, approximately 12 million counterfeits and components have been seized by local authorities, supported by HP. HP has conducted over 4,500 audits and inspections (CPPAs and CDIs) of partners’ stocks or suspicious deliveries for customers.