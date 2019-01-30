Dubai: HP and UAE authorities conducted a number of operations throughout 2018, to disrupt the counterfeit trade of HP branded cartridges in UAE and around the world. From July through December 2018, UAE officials raided a number of clandestine workshops and private residences in the emirates of Abu Dhabi and Dubai, where significant volumes of illicit, HP-branded products were concealed. Over 450,000 illicit items were seized, and the criminal rings — who were both assembling and distributing the goods — were seriously disrupted.