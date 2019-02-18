Sharjah: The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners’ Affairs and Ports in Sharjah has contacted a number of people outside the country who have sought a visit visa to the UAE, but haven’t been issued one because of incomplete applications.
First Lieutenant Majid Ali Juma’a, head of tourist, educational and medical visa section at the GDRFA, said the administration was in touch with persons who has had applied for a visit visa to the UAE from their respective countries in a bid to facilitate and simplify procedures for those who wished to come to the UAE.
He said this initiative is part of the Ministry of Interior’s vision to place the UAE in top position globally when it came to services.
The move comes in the wake of number of online complaints from people in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and other countries, who claimed that their visit visa applications were being rejected without any clarifications.
First Lt. Juma’a said a probe into the complaints found there were some missing documents.
Subsequently, officers contacted the applicants through telephones, email or tourist companies and clarified the issue for them in their language.
First Lt. Juma’a said the applicants were grateful and appreciative of the efforts of the UAE in welcoming visitors.
“The UAE, under its leadership, offers a unique model of caring for people in general, simplifying procedures, facilitating and speeding them up, innovating and modernising services for all segments of the country’s visitors in the Year of Tolerance,” First Lt. Juma’a said, urging the public to make use of the UAE’s smart service “E-channels” and while making their applications.