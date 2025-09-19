GOLD/FOREX
UAE artists invited to design official merchandise for 54th Eid Al Etihad celebration

The open call aims to nurture UAE talent, in line with the Year of Community

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
Dubai: An open call has been announced by the Eid Al Etihad Team for artists, designers, and creative businesses in the UAE to design and produce official merchandise for the 54th annual celebration on December 2.

The initiative is part of the "Year of Community" and aims to celebrate the country's diverse talent. The team is looking for merchandise that goes beyond typical products, serving as keepsakes that represent the UAE's identity and unite communities. The goal is for the items to reflect the country's heritage and future while promoting a sense of shared national identity.

Eisa Alsubousi, Director of Strategic and Creative Affairs of the Eid Al Etihad Team, highlighted the collaborative nature of the project. He stated that this open call is about "partnership and inclusion" and a way for the creative community to help strengthen the nation's story.

Successful applicants will have their designs featured and sold as part of the official merchandise collection. The Eid Al Etihad brand identity is available for all to use in their celebrations, with the team encouraging everyone to share their creative works on social media to help shape the national celebration.

The application period is from September 17 to October 17, 2025. You can submit your application through the link provided on the official Eid Al Etihad website and social media channels.

