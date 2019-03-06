File photo: The joint-military exercise will showcase the expertise of the armed forces, their readiness, spirit and thorough professionalism. Image Credit: Supplied

Ajman: Union Fortress 5: the UAE’s military demonstration will be held in Zohrah area of Ajman on Friday 8, the organiser said.

Being held under the patronage of His Highness Shaikh Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, the military demonstration will highlight the UAE Armed Forces’ important role in preserving the security of the UAE and its citizens and residents.

The organising committee invites Ajman’s residents and visitors to attend the event and be part of the UAE’s pride for the Armed Forces that protect the country and its assets, and to showcase the cohesion between the Armed Forces and the nation’s citizens and residents.

Image Credit: Supplied

The committee has asked members of the public who plan to attend the event to come to the spot before time, follow the direction signs to use the designated parking spaces at Al Zorah area of Ajman. The activities will start at 10.30am.

The Union Fortress event is an initiative by the UAE Armed Forces to demonstrate and highlight the role of the highly-trained armed forces in safeguarding and securing the nation and its people. This is the fifth edition of Union Fortress event, which started two years ago.