Dubai: A.R.M. Holding on Tuesday announced its contribution of Dh10 million in support of the “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, with the aim to provide a sustainable food safety net for underprivileged populations and help fight hunger and malnutrition around the world.

A.R.M. Holding’s pledge to support the planned food aid endowment fund with a Dh10 million donation over a period of five years helps alleviate the suffering of tens of millions of people around the world, struggling with life-threatening food insecurity.

Mohammad Saeed Al Shehhi, CEO of A.R.M. Holding, said: “The UAE’s commitment to humanitarian efforts is evident all year round, and is even more pronounced during the holy month of Ramadan. We are privileged to contribute to this year’s “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign as we recognise hunger and food insecurity as a real threat to tens of millions of people around the world.

“This campaign is a message of good and solidarity from the UAE to those in need everywhere, and a call to maximise efforts to fight and eradicate hunger and empower vulnerable people and victims of wars and natural disasters,” he added.

“1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign builds on the success of previous food aid campaigns starting with “10 Million Meals” campaign in Ramadan 2020, which exceeded its target and provided 15.3 million meals. This was followed in Ramadan 2021 by “100 Million Meals” campaign which doubled its target and distributed 220 meals thanks to the contributions of 385,000 donators from 51 nationalities. Later, “1 Billion Meals” campaign launched in Ramadan 2022 and hit its target in under a month, providing meals in 50 countries around the world with the support of 320,868 donators.

ADIB donation

Meanwhile, the Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) has announced its contribution of Dh1 million to support the “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign. ADIB’s contribution to the endowment fund is part of the response by individuals, institutions and private sector businesses to the campaign.

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank’s contribution to the “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign is a testament to its unwavering commitment to supporting the UAE’s humanitarian efforts, the bank said in a statement.

“The Bank believes that every individual deserves access to basic necessities such as food. Based on this vision, ADIB is proud to be part of the country’s vision to spread the values of giving and generosity worldwide.”

“ADIB’s support for the food aid endowment fund, and other Ramadan initiatives over the years, reflects the efforts dedicated to creating sustainable solutions and implementing effective programmes to fight hunger and support vulnerable populations globally,” it added.

Donation channels