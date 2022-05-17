Abu Dhabi: The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) and the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments (GAIAE) on Tuesday announced the requirements for pilgrims going on Hajj this year.
The two authorities also expressed their appreciation for Saudi Arabia’s leadership, government and people. Hajj will begin around July 7 this year.
Conditions for Hajj
The conditions come as a response to the Hajj restrictions announced by Saudi Arabia, which include requiring that pilgrims must not have previously performed the Hajj, be under 65 years old, and have received the approved vaccine shots and a booster shot.
The requirements also include submitting a negative result for a PCR test conducted within 72 hours before arriving in Saudi Arabia. Priority will be given to those who meet the conditions, are registered in the Hajj e-system, and whose data has been previously updated.
NCEMA and GAIAE stressed that the announced conditions will support the leadership’s strategy and aims to maintain the achievements of the recovery.