UAE and Thailand hold first consular consultations to enhance cooperation

Discussions focused on ways to reinforce bilateral cooperation in consular affairs
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs hosted the inaugural round of consular consultations between the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Thailand at its headquarters in Abu Dhabi. The UAE delegation was headed by Faisal Eissa Lutfi, Assistant Undersecretary for Consular Affairs, while the Thai delegation was led by Mongkol Pratumkaew, Director-General of the Department of Consular Affairs at Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Th event was also attended by Nipa Nirannoot, Consul General of Thailand in Dubai.
Opening the meeting, Faisal Eissa Lutfi said that UAE — Thailand relations are long-standing and steadily advancing, grounded in mutual respect and a shared commitment to constructive cooperation across diverse fields. He further underscored the Ministry’s dedication to strengthening bilateral ties in line with the UAE leadership’s vision of promoting sustainable development, enhancing the well-being of both peoples, and advancing the mutual interests of the two friendly nations.
Lutfi added that the consultations serve as a significant opportunity to align joint efforts, exchange expertise, and deepen cooperation, with the ultimate goal of ensuring that consular services are efficient, responsive, and of the highest quality.
Discussions focused on ways to reinforce bilateral cooperation in consular affairs, including mechanisms to improve the delivery of services for citizens and residents in both countries. These included areas such as consular transactions, travel procedures, and safeguarding the welfare of individuals while abroad.
People-to-people ties were also highlighted as a cornerstone of the UAE — Thailand partnership. Thailand continues to be a preferred destination for Emirati travellers, while the Thai community in the UAE plays an important role across various sectors, serving as a bridge for cultural and human exchange between the two nations.
