UAE and Thailand hold first consular consultations to enhance cooperation

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs hosted the inaugural round of consular consultations between the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Thailand at its headquarters in Abu Dhabi. The UAE delegation was headed by Faisal Eissa Lutfi, Assistant Undersecretary for Consular Affairs, while the Thai delegation was led by Mongkol Pratumkaew, Director-General of the Department of Consular Affairs at Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Th event was also attended by Nipa Nirannoot, Consul General of Thailand in Dubai.