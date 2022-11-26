Abu Dhabi: The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (UAEICP) is now providing the service of requesting an extension of entry permit for the UAE electronically.

The service is available through a dedicated website and smart application, with the extension period depending on the type of entry permit issued in terms of duration and the number of times the extension request is submitted.

The UAEICP stated that the entry permit is issued electronically 48 hours after receiving and accepting the service request that meets the conditions. The service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Three-step process

The announcement explained that extending the entry permit electronically requires the implementation of three steps, starting with registration and creating an account in the smart services system, then submitting the application and paying the fees and finally extending the entry permit, noting that a valid passport must be provided for the sponsored person.

Extension period

The extension period is 30 days twice for an entry permit for tourism, and can be completed through a tourism company, as well as for the extension of an entry permit for visit, and the application, issuance and electronic services fees for each entry permit for tourism and visit amounts to Dh610.

The extension period is 30 days for entry permits for residents from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, and the application, issuance and electronic services fees amounts to Dh710 with a copy of the passport attached as part of the required documents.

The extension period is more than 30 days in three entry permits. The first is an entry permit for treatment, which is extended for a period of 90 days, and the fees amount to Dh510. It is extended for 90 days, and the fee is Dh610.

Starting from October 2018, the authority allowed visitors and tourists in the UAE to request the extension of visitor and tourism visas and entry permits of all kinds – long or short – for a period of 30 days, and for only two times, regardless of the duration of the original visa and without the need to leave the UAE.

Overstay fine