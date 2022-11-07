Abu Dhabi: The UAE has cut overstaying fees by half with tourist and visit visa holders overstaying in the country having to pay Dh50 a day, instead of Dh100.

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security has standardised the overstaying fines in the country. According to the new rules introduced as part the sweeping visa reforms announced last month, overstaying fees have been reduced and standardised at Dh50. Also, those overstaying on a residency visa will have to pay a double fine for each day (Dh50 per day instead of Dh25).

Typing offices across the UAE have confirmed the new changes and said they have identified three major amendments in the updated visa system approved by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security.

According to Tas’heel offices, the Federal Authority for Identity and Nationality, Customs, and Port Security began implementing a mechanism standardising the overstaying fees for tourist and visit visa violators.

Typing offices also confirmed that there is a Dh50 reduction in the fees for obtaining a new work visa, from Dh304 to Dh254.

Previously, the penalty was calculated depending on the kind of visa that had expired, but the new system unified the amount of overstay fines to Dh50 per day for any type of visa violator.

According to information received by the typing centres, overstay fines can be paid either by visiting customer happiness centres or online through the authority’s website and smart application.

They clarified that extra days spent while requesting documents or updating information will be included in the overstay period. If an application to renew the visa is started but the correct documents are not uploaded within 30 days, or the wrong documents are uploaded more than three times, the application gets automatically cancelled and a new one must be filed.

Under the new visa scheme, residency visa holders have a six-month grace period to either leave the country or change their status once the permit has either been cancelled or expired. After six months, it is illegal to stay in the UAE, and an arrest can be made.

For expired visit visas, offenders can be arrested after 30 days without a visa renewal where inspection campaigns are regularly carried out to catch offenders.

On October 3, 2022:

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security introduced new rules and procedures as part of the New Visa Scheme for the UAE, coinciding with the official launch of the system.

Holidaymakers can stay for 60 days at a time

The new UAE visa rules that came into effect on October 3 allow holidaymakers to stay for 60 days at a time.

The decision to make all entry visas valid for 60 days from the date of issue ― - double the previous allowance -― is one of a series of visa changes that were approved by the Cabinet in April 2022.

Previously, there were no specific visas for tourists and those wishing to visit the UAE applied for 30-day, 60-day or 90-day visit visas.

The one, two and three-month entry permits are still available on a new visa, but mainly for people wishing to visit friends or relatives in the country, which requires documentary evidence proving the relationship and reasons for the visit.