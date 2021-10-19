People wearing masks as a precautionary measure walk past a street in Business Bay area in Dubai. [Illustrative image] Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: The UAE’s way of crisis management is not only a role model but a unique experience in how to build proactive opportunities to avoid risks, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) has confirmed.

The authority updated protocols for holding parties, weddings, public gatherings and mourning at homes, allowing 80 per cent capacity that does not excee more than 60 people, along with only 10 people to serve guests.

The updated protocols come as the UAE is continuing to ease COVID-19 curbs amid a sharp decline in daily reported coronavirus infections and fatalities as well as the increase in recoveries and vaccination rates.

During a weekly COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday, Dr Taher Al Ameri, official spokesperson for NCEMA, announced that travel requirements for resident and visiting businessmen have been updated in collaboration with the General Civil Aviation Authority.

The businessmen coming to the UAE need to register on the arrival registration, show official approval from the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Prots Security Authority upon departure.

They also need to show vaccination certificates issued by the Federal Authority, as well as a negative PCR test conducted 48 hours prior to their departure, and conduct another PCR test upon their arrival at UAE’s airports.

They are also required to undergo two PCR tests on the 4th and 8th days of their arrival in the country.

The authority praised national efforts to enhance and sustain the path twoards full recovery from the effects of the COVID-19 crisis, and commended the efforts of all community segments and their keenness on maintaining the UAE’s gains and achievements.

It urged the public to continue abiding by precautionary measures and holding on this conscious approach, which will lead to full recovery and the continuous decline in infections across the country.