UAE allocates $10 million for humanitarian response in Haiti

Under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and with the follow-up of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority (ERC), the UAE is providing $10 million (Dh36 million) in urgent humanitarian assistance through the ERC to support people affected by the humanitarian situation in the Republic of Haiti.