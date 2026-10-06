Leave it out of the bathroom while you shower. Apple and Samsung both list steam rooms and saunas as off-limits, and Apple names showering as high-velocity water exposure. A steamy bathroom is a small steam room.

Bag it in rain, at the beach and by the pool. Samsung recommends a waterproof zip-lock pouch in rainy weather. Salt and chlorinated water are outside both brands' ratings.

Rinse off anything that isn't fresh water. If salt water, a drink, sunscreen or perfume gets on the phone, Apple says to rinse the area with tap water, then wipe it with a lint-free cloth.

Keep sunscreen, lotions, sanitizer and perfume off it. Both brands list these; they can degrade the seals that provide water resistance.

Use it with dry hands and keep it off wet surfaces. Samsung specifically warns against charging on a wet surface or handling the charger with wet hands.

Mind sweat. A phone in a tight pocket during a workout or a hot walk sits in warm, salty moisture. Carry it in an outer pocket or bag, and wipe it down afterwards.

Take the case off now and then. A case can hold moisture and grit against the frame and ports; remove it occasionally and let both dry.

Check the SIM tray. On models with one, push it fully home so there are no gaps, and only open it when the phone is dry.