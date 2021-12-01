Dubai: The Ministry of Health and Prevention updated the Green Pass Protocol for Al Hosn App.
From December 5, the green pass will be active for vaccinated people for 14 days only, instead of the earlier 30 days.
There are six categories of ‘green’ status on the Al Hosn app, depending on the completion of your vaccination and validity of your RT-PCR test result. Earlier vaccinated individuals (second dose received more than 28 days before the current date), who got the PCR test results as required, would have the Green Pass active on their app for 30 days before having to undertake another PCR test. This is what has been changed on Wednesday.
The Green Pass is used to grant access to certain public areas in the country and has been in use amid the new COVID-19 protocols in the UAE.