Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) has confirmed that all exhibitors are exempt from rental and participation fees in both the ongoing Al Ain Book Festival 2023 (November 19-25) and the upcoming Al Dhafra Book Festival 2023 (December 4-10), in an effort to support Emirati, Arab, and international publishers.
The decision to waive the fees is in line with the Centre’s vision to advance the Arabic language’s role in all academic and cultural fields, in addition to supporting research efforts and the exchange of knowledge, promoting creativity, authorship, translation, and publishing of the written word.
With Abu Dhabi’s continued growth as a global cultural capital and a hub for the publishing sector, the exemption reflects the emirate’s commitment to supporting publishers and contributing to the sustainable development and growth of the sector.
For the third consecutive year, rental and participation fees have been waived for all publishing houses, exhibitors, and publishers participating in the Al Ain and Al Dhafra Book Festivals. The objective is to enrich the local and regional cultural scene and supply Arab libraries with a wide collection of international publications.
Al Ain Book Festival – formerly known as the Al Ain Book Fair – was founded in 2009 to celebrate Al Ain’s rich cultural heritage and the inspiring works of Emirati authors, intellectuals, and creatives, past and present.
Rebranded in 2022, the festival delivers a diverse programme that aims to foster a culture of reading, inspire people to connect with Emirati heritage and culture, and encourage creativity by bringing Emirati stories to life through poetry, performances, film, art, and music for all audiences, especially young people.
Meanwhile, Al Dhafra Book Festival was first established in 2018 as Al Dhafra Book Fair. The festival was rebranded in 2022.