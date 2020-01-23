Passengers wear protective masks to protect against the spread of the Coronavirus as they arrive at the Los Angeles International Airport, California, on January 22, 2020. Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: Abu Dhabi and Dubai airports released a notification on Thursday confirming that thermal screening will be put in place at the airports in response to the coronovirus outbreak.

Airport authorities said this was in full compliance with the directive issued by UAE's Civil Aviation Authority based on the instructions of the Ministry of Health.

Abu Dhabi International Airport has started a screening process for passengers arriving from China in an effort to ensure the health and safety of all of our travelers, tweeted Abu Dhabi airport.

The screening on arrival will be applicable to passengers on direct flights from the People's Republic of China, who will be screened at secured, closed gates by Dubai Health Authority and its Airport Medical Centre team.

The passengers will be provided with necessary information booklets after the thermal screening.