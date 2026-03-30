UAE air defences respond to missile threats

Authorities say unusual sounds heard across the city caused by successful interceptions
Abu Dhabi: The UAE Ministry of Defence confirmed that air defence systems responded to a missile threat, prompting authorities to issue precautionary alerts to residents across the country.
Residents were advised to remain in safe locations and follow official updates as defence systems managed the situation.
Authorities in Dubai have now confirmed that unusual sounds heard across the city were caused by successful interceptions, with multiple threats neutralised, ensuring public safety.
UAE residents have received a new mobile alert confirming that the situation in the country is currently safe.
Authorities thanked the residents for their cooperation during the emergency and reassured the public that normal activities can now resume.
Officials emphasised that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure public safety and minimise disruptions to daily life.
Residents were also urged not to circulate rumours and rely on official information sources.
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