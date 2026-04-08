UAE affirms importance of Iran’s adherence to cessation of attacks

The UAE reaffirmed that it is not a party to this war and had undertaken intensive diplomatic efforts to prevent its outbreak, including through bilateral channels and initiatives within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). Furthermore, the UAE underscored that it has firmly safeguarded its sovereignty, security, and national achievements, and stressed the need for Iran’s full compliance with United Nations Security Council Resolution 2817 (2026), adopted on 11 March 2026, which condemned the Iranian attacks and demanded their immediate cessation.