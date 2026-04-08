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UAE affirms importance of Iran’s adherence to cessation of attacks

The ministry emphasised the need for a comprehensive and sustained approach

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UAE affirms importance of Iran’s adherence to cessation of attacks

The UAE is closely following the announcement by US President Donald Trump regarding the two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran, and is seeking further clarification on the agreement’s provisions to ensure Iran’s full commitment to an immediate cessation of all hostilities in the region and the complete and unconditional reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) underscored that the unprovoked Iranian attacks targeting infrastructure, energy facilities, and civilian sites over the past 40 days – which included 2,819 ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as drones – and the resulting loss of life and property damage, necessitate a firm position, including ensuring that Iran is held accountable and fully liable for damages and reparations.

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The ministry emphasised the need for a comprehensive and sustained approach that addresses Iran’s full range of threats, including its nuclear capabilities, ballistic missiles, drones, military capabilities, and affiliated proxies and terrorist groups, while ending threats to freedom of navigation, as well as economic warfare and piracy in the Strait of Hormuz. The Ministry expressed hope for achieving sustainable peace for all countries in the region.

The UAE reaffirmed that it is not a party to this war and had undertaken intensive diplomatic efforts to prevent its outbreak, including through bilateral channels and initiatives within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). Furthermore, the UAE underscored that it has firmly safeguarded its sovereignty, security, and national achievements, and stressed the need for Iran’s full compliance with United Nations Security Council Resolution 2817 (2026), adopted on 11 March 2026, which condemned the Iranian attacks and demanded their immediate cessation.

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