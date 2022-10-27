Talking about the need for such a concept, Dr. Raza Siddiqui, Executive Director, RAK Hospital said, “Having served the people of Ras Al Khaimah for 15 years we realised that some locations still lacked access to quality care. These mainly included high-density areas with low-income group populations and we felt it was our responsibility and commitment to provide the same RAK Hospital superior care at their doorstep because these remote areas are not easily reachable by public transport which makes it all the more difficult for them to avail good healthcare. The people from these locations were usually spending half a day visiting a facility even for small day-to-day issues. Keeping all this in mind, we have designed a customised ‘RAK Hospital on Wheel’ Clinic which will cater to their basic requirements and guide and support them in channelising their higher care needs”, added Dr. Siddiqui.