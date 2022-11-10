Ajman: Traffic fines issued in Ajman have been reduced by half, Ajman Police said on Thursday.
The reduction covers fines issued before November 11 and the window for payment is open until January 6, 2023.
Under the directives of Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, issued a decision to reduce the value of traffic violations by 50 per cent and cancel the impoundment of vehicles and traffic points.
Maj Gen Al Nuaimi said the decision applies to all traffic violations committed in Ajman with the exception of serious violations.
The exclusions include driving a light or heavy vehicle in a way that endangers the life, safety or security of others, overtaking in places that are prohibited, exceeding speed limit of more than 80 kmph, making changes to a vehicle without a licence and jumping the red signal.
He called on vehicle owners to expedite the payment of fines and take advantage of the discount granted within the specified period and avoid committing violations and accidents by following all traffic rules.
How to pay the fines?
Payment of fines during the discount period can be done through the smart apps of the Ministry of Interior and Ajman Police, and via electronic payment on the website of the Ministry of Interior and ‘Sahl’ electronic devices, or by personal attendance to the service centres of Ajman Police.