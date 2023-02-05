Dubai: Mahzooz’s 114th Super Saturday draws saw 1,646 participants take home Dh1,860,000 in total prize money.
Operated by EWINGS, Mahzooz’s grand prize of Dh10 million went unclaimed this week. The draws saw as many as 43 participants matching four out of five numbers and sharing the second prize of Dh1 million, securing Dh23,256 each.
Also, 1,600 other winners matched three out of five numbers and received the third prize of Dh350 each.
As always, the weekly raffle draw saw three participants share Dh300,000 among them. The winners who received Dh100,000 each were Allan and Norwin from the Philippines and Mohammad from India.