Dubai: As many as 40 participants matched four out of five numbers and shared the second prize of Dh1 million - securing Dh25,000 each - in the latest weekly Mahzooz draw held in the UAE on Saturday.
Another participant, Syed, won 1kg gold - worth roughly Dh206,600 - in the second Golden Summer Draw held as part of Mahzooz, said EWINGS, the managing operator of Mahzooz.
As always, the weekly raffle draws saw three participants share Dh300,000 among them. The winners who received Dh100,000 each were Jinesh and Binu from India, and Mohammed from the UK.
Also, 1,439 other winners matched three out of five numbers and received the third prize of Dh350 each.
The top prize of Dh10 million is still waiting to be won and will once again be up for grabs in the Grand Draw on September 10.